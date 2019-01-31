Faux Outrage By Trump And Graham: How Dare FBI Knock On Roger Stone's Door

In a letter to the FBI, new Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham asked the FBI to explain why longtime dirty trickster and recently indicted Roger Stone was arrested at his home early in the morning.

Graham, who has become one of Trump's most loyal sycophants, is more concerned that Roger Stone was treated like a common criminal than about Stone's multiple indictments for lying, obstruction and witness tampering.

Trump, too, is freaking out over "treatment" of Stone.

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle noted Thursday that Mueller's warrant explained the reasons why they arrested Stone in this manner.

The FBI went in early because Stone is charged with lying and was considered by the grand jury as someone who might destroy evidence, given a warning that the FBI was on their way. Duh.

Why should a scumb*g like Stone be treated with kid gloves?

Former RNC leader Michael Steele remarked, "I'm kind of laughing at this idea of Roger Stone as a victim. The fact you've got Lindsay Graham and others trying to paint this picture that is so horrifying to see him arrested the way he was. Please, spare me."

Steele continued, "Just walk in any other neighborhood in this country when police are executing warrants and arresting people in the dead of night. It's the same scenario, it's the same thing."

Republicans have come up with a new term to exonerate those that have pled guilty or are charged for lying, obstructing Justice, witness tampering and non-violent offenses during the special counsel's investigation: process crimes.

Randall D. Eliason writes, "As a former federal prosecutor, I can tell you prosecutors don’t use the term “process crimes.” They just call them “crimes” and take them very seriously, because these crimes threaten the very foundations of the justice system.

Rep. Devin Nunes, one of the most hideous Trump surrogates, who should be investigated for obstruction of justice as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called Roger Stone's crimes, "process fouls."

Why are so many of Trump's former associates lying so much to the FBI when they know that's a serious offense?

If only Republicans shed a tear for the Trayvon Martin's of the country as much as they are crying for Roger Stone.

Roger Stone has y’all talking about reviewing use of force guidelines.



Not Alton Sterling

Not Eric Gardner

Not Walter Scott

Not Sandra Bland

Not Keith Lamont Scott

Not Philando Castile

Not Terence Crutcher

Not Dontre Hamilton

..........



But Roger Stone!!! Think about that. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 31, 2019

1. NYPD broke down a door and killed Eleanor Bumpurs with a 12-gauge shotgun.



2. Philadelphia police dropped a bomb from a helicopter on the MOVE building and destroyed an entire neighborhood by fire.



3. FBI agents knocked on Roger Stone's door and presented a court warrant. https://t.co/A4WcJhAxVP — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 31, 2019