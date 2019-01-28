Rep. Devin Nunes Dismisses Stone's Indictments As 'Process Fouls'

Devin Nunes, former chairman of the House Intel Committee, characterized Roger Stone as merely an odd and flamboyant political figure, while defending his seven indictments as being nothing more than process fouls.

This is what criminal behavior committed by Trump supporters are being called by...Trump supporters.

Nunes joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Sunday morning where she questioned him on the Roger Stone indictments, given that it came out of interviews from his committee.

Bartiromo said, "I want to get your reaction to the Stone indictment. In particular because the Special Counsel charged Stone with lying to your committee in 2017, the House Intel committee, about his interactions in 2016. Your reaction?"

Nunes replied, "Well, for two years our committee has been mocked by the left and the media as not a serious investigation... "

So true. Chairman Nunes acted like a member of Trump's family.

"Yet if you look at the indictments of the Russian actors, those came from our committee, that's stuff that the Republicans found."

You mean since there was so much lying, colluding, cheating and stealing by the Trump campaign and Russia, they luckily fell into some real evidence even while then-Chairman Nunes did his best to obstruct his own committee from the truth to protect Trump.

Then he came to Roger Stone's rescue.

He continued, "Now you look at Roger Stone. Roger Stone is kind of an odd political figure. He's one of these flamboyant guys who runs around and is kind of a press guy, kind of this type of guy, says a lot of things and hangs out with some very serious people. However, I think the Mueller investigation is really at the bottom of the barrel when they're looking at people like this. We already found in our report that Roger Stone wasn't colluding with the Russians, which that was the original intent of all this, remember?"

He then attacked Bob Mueller for indicting Stone for actual crimes.

Nunes said, "Supposedly Trump campaign operatives, so-called, were colluding with Russians. They must be embarrassed that they actually have to come to House Republicans in order to have us give them the information, the transcripts so that they go and get Roger Stone on a process foul that occurred in 2017 that Roger Stone himself is going to fight."

Republicans controlled the committee so where is Mueller supposed to get transcripts from?

Stone was charged with seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, that could lead to him serving fifty years in prison, so it's not just one. And just because he says he's going to fight it doesn't make him an innocent man.

Ted Bundy claimed he didn't murder anybody, either.

Republicans suddenly have set up a new category of criminality in our country just to defend Trump. Now if you lie to federal authorities, intimidate witnesses and obstruct justice - that's just a "process crime" and not worth any attention at all.

If you read the House Intelligence Committee report by the Majority (Republicans) on page 85, they vindicated Stone...sort of.

Despite these multiple contacts, the Committee did not find any evidence contradicting Stone's claim that "[a]ny information ... disseminated via social media regarding the timing of the release of the DNC data or others was from publicly available sources" and "he ln no way conspired, colluded, or coordinated with any agent of the Russian state."1

Here's a memo for Devin Nunes: The key word in his little dismissive phrase is "CRIME." A crime is a crime is a crime is a crime, Rep. Nunes. Deal with it.