Yambo Stops Funds For Election Cyber Security. Why?

Trumpy Bear's administration just cut millions of dollars in federal funding from two cybersecurity initiatives, including one dedicated to helping state and local election officials. Huh. Wonder why he doesn't want to pay for that? Via the Associated Press:

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, has ended about $10 million in annual funding to the nonprofit Center for Internet Security, a CISA spokesperson said in an email Monday. It’s the latest move by Trump administration officials to rein in the federal government’s role in election security, which has prompted concerns about an erosion of guardrails to prevent foreign meddling in U.S. elections. CISA announced a few weeks ago that it was conducting a review of its election-related work, and more than a dozen staffers who have worked on elections were placed on administrative leave. That followed an administration move to disband an FBI task force focused on investigating foreign influence operations, including those that target U.S. elections.

Again, I say, "Huh." This explains a little, I guess. Via FedScoop:

When the Trump administration began sidelining and laying off personnel at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, it started by targeting employees who worked on election security and disinformation. At the same time, the Department Homeland Security announced it would conduct a comprehensive review of CISA’s election security mission. Last week, the agency confirmed that it has completed the review, but said that its findings won’t be released to the public. A spokesperson for the agency said: “The assessment that CISA has undertaken is internal and will help inform how the agency moves forward to best support critical infrastructure. This is an internal document that is not planned to be released publicly.” A DHS spokesperson told CyberScoop in an email that the department had nothing else to share at this time.

Maybe this had to do with weeding out anyone seen as sympathetic to former chief Chris Krebs (who he fired four years ago, probably for insisting the 2020 election wasn't stolen) and the other experts who pointed out the foreign influences in our election. Because if we know anything, Yambo just hates anything that casts a shadow on his version of his magnificent victory!