Trump Fires DHS Official Chris Krebs For Publicly Stating There Was No Election Fraud

Loser Donald Trump has gone ahead and fired Chris Krebs, DHS Cybersecurity Official , because he publicly stated that there was the election was totally secure.

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

It was widely reported that Krebs expected to be fired last week, so surely this is not a surprise.

President Trump fires DHS official Chris Krebs after the agency he ran released a statement rejecting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the statement read. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2020

Trump directly tied this firing to the statement, which was released along with state and private election officials. Krebs expected to be fired, sources told CNN last week. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2020

Krebs instantly switched over to his private twitter account, posting this message:

Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020 — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020

To his credit, Krebs was widely respected by officials from both sides of the aisle, as demonstrated by the flurry of tweets:

GOP Sen. Rob Portman, a member of Senate Homeland Security, defends the work of Chris Krebs after Trump fired the DHS official for asserting that the elections were secure and fair



"I know Chris, I've worked well with him. I think he's a real professional," Portman told me. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 18, 2020

Sen. Klobuchar: "Trump's firing of Christopher Krebs is a gut punch to our democracy. Dir. Krebs has been praised by both Republicans and Democrats at the state and national level ... We need more people like Dir. Krebs working in government, and it is wrong that he was fired." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 18, 2020

Director Krebs worked diligently to safeguard our elections from interference and misinformation.



He protected our democracy. And spoke truth to power.



That’s why Trump retaliated and fired him.



It’s pathetic and predictable from a president who views truth as his enemy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 18, 2020

Chris Krebs did a lot of work this year to help state and local officials pull off remarkably free and fair elections with record turnout, under difficult circumstances. For this, he was fired by Donald Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 18, 2020

Chris Krebs was fired for telling the truth. This is unacceptable in a functioning democracy. Hopefully he will be back in his job on January 21, 2021. Until then, he is free to talk to the Biden transition team as much as he wants because he is no longer a government employee.