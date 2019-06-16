Trump Fires Pollsters After Internal Polls Show Him Losing

Uh oh, someone's having a tantrum this morning...

If you have the unfortunate habit of following Donald Trump on Twitter, it's pretty clear that he's not spending any of his Father's Day with his kids (his official schedule has him playing golf with Lindsey Graham instead). But before he steps out on the green, Trump has spent the better part of the morning lashing out against some of his favorite targets (The New York Times, etc) and insisting that he's very, very popular.

A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse? The good..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

.....news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

"6 years"????

Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Feel the prickliness of his insistence on his support? The petulance and anger about his popularity?

Donald Trump had a campaign meeting on his re-election campaign and wasn't happy with what his pollsters came up with.

So he fired them.