Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Fires Pollsters After Internal Polls Show Him Losing

The very definition of "shooting the messenger"
By Nicole Belle
Trump Fires Pollsters After Internal Polls Show Him Losing
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Uh oh, someone's having a tantrum this morning...

If you have the unfortunate habit of following Donald Trump on Twitter, it's pretty clear that he's not spending any of his Father's Day with his kids (his official schedule has him playing golf with Lindsey Graham instead). But before he steps out on the green, Trump has spent the better part of the morning lashing out against some of his favorite targets (The New York Times, etc) and insisting that he's very, very popular.

"6 years"????

Feel the prickliness of his insistence on his support? The petulance and anger about his popularity?

Donald Trump had a campaign meeting on his re-election campaign and wasn't happy with what his pollsters came up with.

So he fired them.

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is cutting ties with some of its own pollsters after leaked internal polling showed the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in critical 2020 battleground states, according to a person close to the campaign.

The move comes after NBC News obtained new details from a March internal poll that found Trump trailing Biden in 11 key states.


↓ Story continues below ↓

[..]

[A] person familiar with the inner workings of the Trump campaign shared more details of the data with NBC News, showing the president trailing across swing states seen as essential to his path to re-election and in Democratic-leaning states where Republicans have looked to gain traction. The polls also show Trump underperforming in reliably red states that haven’t been competitive for decades in presidential elections.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.