Norwegian Fuel Giant Refuses Service To US Submarines

Norwegian petroleum giant Haltbakk Bunkers has declared it will no longer help the US Navy after the Trump shitshow with Zelensky.
By Ed ScarceMarch 2, 2025

When a company's Facebook post begins, "We have today been witnesses to the biggest shitshow ever presented "live on tv" by the current American president and his vice president" you can probably tell they're not going to be complimentary towards Trump and Vance's White House antics, and Haltbakk Bunkers is not, refusing to service any American ships while Donald Trump is president. They have also done the same for Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Express (UK)

A petrol giant in Norway has announced a ban on fuel sales to all US forces following Donald Trump's treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, it has been reported.

Norwegian firm Haltbakk Bunkers announced it will stop providing fuel to all American forces in Norway as it declared "No fuel to Americans!". The firm posted on social media to declare its support for Zelensky as it dealt a hammer blow to US President Trump following the heated spat televised from the Oval Office.

It said: "We have today been witnesses to the biggest s***how ever presented "live on tv" by the current American president and his vice president. Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing tv show. It made us sick. Short and sweet. As a result, we have decided to immediate STOP as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports.

"No Fuel to Americans! We encourage all Norwegians and Europeans to follow our example. SLAVA UKRAINA"

Owner of the firm Gunnar Gran has told Norwegian maritime news site Kystens Næringsliv that 'not a litre of fuel' will be delivered 'until Trump is finished'.

It reported: "As you probably understand, not a liter will be delivered until Trump is finished, the owner tells Kystens Næringsliv.

"We run a private limited company and choose our customers!"

Screenshot from Haltbakk bunkers' Facebook page.

eyj3ijo4odasimyioij3zwjwiiwiayi6ijnhody2yjawytqznzcyodqwmjc3mzeymde4mja4odkyiiwiznaiolswljusmc41xswibyi6imdsb2jhbcj9-ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg-converter

Discussion

