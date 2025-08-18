White House Demands That Zelensky Wear A Suit When He Meets Trump

Unserious people at the White House fret that Zelensky won't wear a suit when he comes to the White House later today. So far, no sign of that.

Source: Axios

The White House asked Ukrainian officials if President Volodymyr Zelensky will wear a suit to his meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, two sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Zelensky's outfit became an issue ahead of his previous Oval Office meeting with Trump in March, which exploded into a diplomatic fiasco.

Trump didn't like Zelensky's military-style attire. He offered a sarcastic aside — "he is all dressed up today" — when he welcomed him into the West Wing.

Some U.S. officials thought at the time that the suit issue contributed somewhat to the disastrous outcome of the meeting.

The sources said Zelensky will show up at the White House on Monday wearing the same black jacket he wore to a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June. "It is going to be 'suit-style' but not a full suit," one of the sources said.