Zelensky Refuses U.S. Offer: The Fight Is Here; I Need Ammunition, Not A Ride

The United States has offered to evacuate President Zelensky and his family from Kyiv to avoid being captured or killed by the Russians. He's refused.

"We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way," Zelensky said, standing outside the presidency building.

Source: Washington Post

The U.S. government has offered/is prepared to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leave the capital city of Kyiv to avoid being captured or killed by advancing Russian forces, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials. But so far, the president has refused to leave. As Russian forces ratcheted up their attacks on Friday, a defiant Zelensky pledged to remain in place. “According to the information we have, the enemy has marked me as target No. 1, my family as target No. 2,” he told Ukrainians in an early-morning address. “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

Last night, this was posted on Facebook.

⚡️Ukraine’s Zelensky posts a new video of himself and his team outside the presidential administration in Kyiv’s government quarter after rumors in Russian media that he’d fled. “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/bgHyrsbVFs — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

Translated, and with music added.

went and translated that zelensky selfie video from the streets of kyiv, just to know what he was actually saying in response to the russian reports that he had fled -- so here it is for the rest of you, plus this music naturally felt right. enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JDLXtYAq5q — Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) February 25, 2022

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy turns down U.S. request to evacuate Kyiv, saying: "I need ammunition, not a ride" - AP — BNO News (@BNONews) February 26, 2022

Gaining enormous respect worldwide.

I’m in awe of this man. How can we not support him and his people when they demonstrate such grit and determination. #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/ok6JOXl4KA — Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman (@YVindman) February 26, 2022

And he was out again this morning.

🔴🇺🇦 After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on #Kyiv during the night, President Volodymyr #Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on.



"We will not lay down our weapons," said Zelensky ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/V8zWIJ0IAS — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) February 26, 2022

Yeah, he ain't goin' nowhere.

And neither is Kyiv's mayor.