Chris Wallace Thumps Jason Miller's 'Credibility' After He Denies Trump Is Losing In Polls

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday challenged Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller after he downplayed polls showing President Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump is trailing Biden by over 7 points in an average of nine separate national polls.

"How do you turn this around because at this point, Jason, you're losing?" Wallace asked.

"Well, we think we're in great shape and well positioned to win this," Miller replied. "And in fact, in all the states President Trump needs to get to 270 [electoral votes], he's either leading or within the margin of error."

"I knew you were going to attack one poll," Wallace said. "As I said the national poll is based on nine polls. The state polls are based on multiple polls as well. Are you really going to blame this -- it seems to me that you hurt your credibility if you don't admit, yeah, we're losing and we've got to turn things around."

"I disagree," Miller insisted. "The trajectory lines are going very well, the campaign is in a good place... We're doing much better than the public polling which tends to lag behind what our private polling is showing us. We think he's in a good position right now."

