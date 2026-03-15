Best Actor 2026

A cartoon for the Academy Awards
Best Actor 2026
By RattMarch 15, 2026

Happy Oscars Day and also can we stop this stupid war please before more innocents here at home and abroad are put in mortal danger from a conflict that never needed to start and certainly needs to end?

While we're at it, let's put Whisky Pete out to pasture since he's such a little snowflake about the photos being taken.

If we all survive this, I really, really hope Democrats learn that we don't want to move on without full accountability. No looking forward, not back, you know?

What's catching your eye this Sunday morning? Let us know in the comments.

-Karoli

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