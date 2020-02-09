2020 Academy Awards Open Thread

I have a confession to make: I don't often go to the movies. I've always preferred the comfort of my own recliner, large screen TV and homemade popcorn to the spectacle of waiting in line for tickets....oh, wait. This year I discovered I didn't have to do that anymore, but could reserve a big cushy recliner and have actual movie popcorn and I WOULD LIVE TO SEE ANOTHER DAY.

So I ventured out to see Little Women, whose director was snubbed in the Oscar nomination round this year. I'm sure it had nothing to do with her gender, right? Because I dragged my husband to that movie despite him never having read the book and having no clue what was happening, I agreed to see 1917 with him as recompense.

I must say, that movie was a lot like a D&D adventure set in World War I. It was very good, but so incredibly intense. Also it could have used a bit more dialogue.

Anyway, that's Karoli's Great Movie Adventure of 2020. Now the films, performers, technicians, musicians and directors and producers are lining up with hopes of a lovely golden statuette for them tonight.

ABC is broadcasting the ceremony live, but if you pulled the plug on cable you can watch via these sites with an account. If you don't have an account, you can sign up for a free trial to watch.

Here's the list of nominees, via ABC:

Best Picture

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

"Parasite"



Best Directing

Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips for "Joker"

Sam Mendes for "1917"

Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

Adam Driver in "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce in "The Two Popes"

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women"

Charlize Theron in "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger in "Judy"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates in "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson in "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh in "Little Women"

Margot Robbie in "Bombshell"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes"

Joe Pesci in "The Irishman"

Al Pacino in "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"

"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"

"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II"

"Stand Up" from "Harriet"

Adapted Screenplay

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"The Two Popes"

Original Screenplay

"Knives Out"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Animated Short Film

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Live Action Short Film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Documentary Feature

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

International Feature Film

Poland, "Corpus Christi"

North Macedonia, "Honeyland"

France, "Les Misérables"

Spain, "Pain and Glory"

South Korea, "Parasite"

Animated Feature Film

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Costume Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

"1917"

Sound Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Film Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasite"

Production Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"1917"

"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"