2021 Academy Awards: Open Thread

It's time for the 93rd Academy Awards this evening and as with everything else this past year, COVID played a vital role in the movies that were released and held back.

Here are some nominations:

BEST PICTURE

THE FATHER

David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers MANK

Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers MINARI

Christina Oh, Producer NOMADLAND

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers SOUND OF METAL

Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Riz Ahmed in SOUND OF METAL Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Anthony Hopkins in THE FATHER Gary Oldman in MANK Steven Yeun in MINARI ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Sacha Baron Cohen in THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Daniel Kaluuya in JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Leslie Odom, Jr. in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... Paul Raci in SOUND OF METAL Lakeith Stanfield in JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE Viola Davis in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Andra Day in THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY Vanessa Kirby in PIECES OF A WOMAN Frances McDormand in NOMADLAND Carey Mulligan in PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Maria Bakalova in BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN Glenn Close in HILLBILLY ELEGY Olivia Colman in THE FATHER Amanda Seyfried in MANK Yuh-Jung Youn in MINARI

There still were some very strong movies and performances in a year where most movie theaters were shut down.

I didn't see everything this year like I usually try to do, but I loved Minari, Nomadland, Soul, Chadwick Boseman, and Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Women, but in the major categories, it's up for grabs.