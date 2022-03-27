2022 Academy Awards: Open Thread

Since I was a kid I've been watching Academy awards. Like Roy Edroso, I too have a "childhood love of the dumb old Academy Awards."

The first one I can remember was in 1970. I loved "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." I wasn't even allowed to see "Midnight Cowboy."

Anyway, ABC is carrying tonight's event. You can livestream it here, and see some red carpet coverage.

It will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Here are some of tonight's nominations, via the New York Times.

Best Movie

Best Director

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Will Smith,“King Richard” Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Make your other picks in the comment section below and tell us if anything interesting takes place.