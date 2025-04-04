Things Are So Bad That Even Ted Cruz Found His Spine For A Minute

Well, this is different.
By Conover KennardApril 4, 2025

U.S. Stocks fell, wiping out more than $3 trillion in market value, and prices were up at the grocery store and gas station. So, naturally, Donald went golfing.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was not one of the four Republicans who voted to revoke tariffs on Canada just yesterday, but he told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow that he's against Donald's tariffs.

Look, I think it is a mistake to assume that we will have high tariffs in perpetuity," the Texas Republican said. "I don't think that would be good economic policy. I am not a fan of tariffs."

"And the announcement yesterday, look, time is going to tell in the next month or two or three what happens if the result of yesterday's announcement is a lot of our trading partners across the globe dramatically reduce the tariffs they charge on U.S. goods and services," he continued. "And the consequence of that is the U.S. government dramatically cuts the tariffs that were announced yesterday, that would be a great outcome. That would be good for America."

"If the result is our trading partners jack up their tariffs and we have high tariffs everywhere, I think that is a bad outcome for America," he added. "Tariffs are a tax on consumers, and I'm not a fan of jacking up taxes on American consumers. So my hope is these tariffs are short-lived and they serve as leverage to lower tariffs across the globe."

Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted to the tariff war Cruz's hero initiated, saying Thursday that Canada will match U.S. President Donald’s 25% auto tariffs with a tariff on vehicles imported from the United States.

Cruz: Tariffs are a tax on consumers, and I'm not a fan of jacking up taxes on American consumers.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T20:38:04.448Z

