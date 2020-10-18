Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Jason Miller: Masks Don't Work Because Trump 'Still Got COVID'

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller asserted over the weekend that masks don't work because President Donald Trump was infected with COVID-19.
By David

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller asserted over the weekend that masks don't work because President Donald Trump was infected with COVID-19.

Miller made the remarks during an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

"Why does the president continue to hold these rallies where thousands of people are packed together, the vast majority of them without masks?" Wallace asked. "Why doesn't the president follow his administration's own guidelines at his rallies?"

"I encourage everyone who is attending a Trump rally to put the mask on," Miller replied. "But look, as we get close to the election, people don't want to be living in fear in their basements."

"I wish you'd show the clip of the president dancing to Y.M.C.A.," he continued. "I think that's become a pretty big hit out on the campaign trail."

Wallace pressed: "You say you hand out the masks but the president sends a very mixed message about the idea of wearing masks."

"The president has encouraged people to wear masks," Miller claimed. "But the fact of the matter is masks on their own -- while very, very important -- are not the cure-all. So for example, you take someone like President Trump who frequently the people around him have their masks on, they will be tested and somehow he still got COVID."

"And so there's a lot about this virus that we don't know," he added. "And again, if you're attending a Trump rally, I urge you to wear your masks, be safe, wash your hands. We always check folks temperatures before they come in. But you know what, Chris, we're not going to be scared. We're not going to live in fear."

"If you want to defeat COVID, vote for President Trump," Miller opined. "If you want to live in your basement the rest of your life, well, Joe Biden is a good option for you."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.