POLL: Trump Voters Are Turning On Him, Endangering Control Of House AND Senate

CNN's Harry Enten delivered fresh polling data earlier today which suggests the Democrats chances of winning the Senate back during the 2026 midterms have continued to improve.

The data also tells us that Kamala Harris voters are sticking with the Democratic Party, while Trump voters are leaving the Republicans.

ENTEN: Let's take a look at the vote for Congress, and this is very important, all right? 2024 Harris voters, they vote for the Democrats on average by, get this, 89 points. The Trump voters mostly stick by the Republicans, but by a significantly smaller margin, by 83 points. This means that the Democratic base that voted for Kamala Harris is sticking with those congressional Democratic candidates to a much greater degree than those Trump voters are sticking with the Republican candidates for Congress, and that is why what you're seeing on that generic congressional ballot is Democrats leaping ahead by this point by about five points, because at least at this point, the Trump voters are not sticking by the Republicans as much as the Harris voters are sticking by the Democrats. Yeah, and these numbers may not look that different, but this five points, which is roughly what that is, that really could be hugely important come November.

The data is showing that people that stayed on the sidelines for the 2024 election are now coming off the mat and are supporting the Democrats.

ENTEN: It's not just the House, it's the Senate as well. Democrats' chance to win the Senate a year ago was 19%, according to Kelshey, 30% six months ago. And now Democrats have a 40% chance of taking back the U.S. Senate. And that seems to be going up even more.

With new Epstein revelations coming out every day, and Trump's continued arrogance and narcissism, this trend should continue as a positive for the Democratic party in November.