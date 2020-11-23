Jason Chaffetz Blames Pfizer For Not Releasing Vaccine News 'When It Was Supposed To'

Former congressman Jason Chaffetz went on Fox News to serve his GOP master, Donald Trump, who had whined earlier this week that Pfizer intentionally delayed the release of a COVID-19 vaccine until after the election in order to sink his chances of winning. Chris Wallace wasn't exactly on board with this notion, and he gave Chaffetz the chance to sound at least reasonable.

WALLACE: Congressman, last word here. I need a pretty brief last word. Do you think it's credible that Pfizer was playing politics here, and delaying the announcement of this vaccine, which is so important to the country, so important to Pfizer, just to try to hurt the president's reelection chances? CHAFFETZ: I really don't know, Chris, but it did come out just one week after the election. I wish it had come out naturally when it was supposed to but most importantly I hope it helps and saves the lives of millions of Americans.

Ooooooo. So close, Jason. That second sentence sounds human, but the first one sounded like you think there was an intentional delay, or an agreement between Trump and Pfizer to release a vaccine before the election to help him win. So, I'm sorry, you're going to be going home with the rest of the loser GOP contestants when History remembers this chapter.

We do have some lovely parting gifts for you, though, in the form of Wingnut Welfare.

