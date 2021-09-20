Politics
Pfizer Will Seek Emergency Authorization For Kids' Vaccine

Children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults with one-third the dose, Pfizer said.
Pfizer announced today that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and works for children ages 5 to 11 in a group of 2000. It will now seek U.S. authorization for this age group, and they may be able to offer the vaccinations by the end of October. Via the Associated Press:

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose -- a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press.

The kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects -- such as sore arms, fever or achiness -- that teens experience, he said.

“I think we really hit the sweet spot,” said Gruber, who’s also a pediatrician.

