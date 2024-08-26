Covid Vaccines Will Be Available Later This Week

The FDA approved new mRNA coronavirus vaccines last week, clearing the way for shots manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to start hitting pharmacy shelves and doctor’s offices this week. Via the Washington Post:

Health officials encourage annual vaccination against the coronavirus, similar to yearly flu shots. Everyone 6 months and older should receive a new vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

The FDA has yet to approve an updated vaccine from Novavax, which uses a more conventional vaccine development method but has faced financial challenges.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced it would restart its free covid-test-by-mail program in late September, allowing Americans to order four free test kits at covidtests.gov.