Expected Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Moves Toward Approval

Here's some really good news for those of us who haven't had access to vaccines yet. From CNN's New Day:

"We have major breaking news. In a moment that so many have been waiting for in the battle against coronavirus, Johnson & Johnson just released data in its global Phase Three trial of its coronavirus vaccine," John Berman said.

"Now this is an important vaccine because it's a single dose. Not two doses like the ones on the market now. It's also easier to store. And now, for the first time, we know how effective it is. The company now says the vaccine is 66% effective in preventing moderate disease," Alysin Camerota said.

"The new report shows it's even more effective in preventing severe disease, but it does not offer as much protection against those new highly contagious variants of the virus, so let's get to CNN's senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen. She joins us with the breaking details. What do you have, Elizabeth?"

"Alisyn, so the bottom line here is that we may soon have a third vaccine in the United States. We already have Pfizer, Moderna and with these results, it's almost certain Johnson & Johnson will be applying for emergency use authorization from the FDA. The bottom line, this vaccine does not seem to be as effective as Pfizer or Moderna but has impressive results and is still useful.

"Let's go over these specific numbers. The Johnson & Johnson trial data shows that when you are looking at moderate to severe cases of covid-19, it was 66% effective at putting -- preventing those, whereas Moderna and Pfizer was 95%. Those two were 95%. That's a significant difference. If you look at preventing severe cases of covid-19, which is the more important one, right? We don't want people in the hospital. We don't want people in the ICU or dying. Johnson & Johnson was 85% effective at preventing severe cases. Moderna and Pfizer were 100% or nearly 100%.

"So when I have asked experts, you know, what would you get? Which one would you get? They said, 'If I had the choice, I'd get Moderna or Pfizer. If i didn't have a choice, which you might not have because of the scarcity now, if I didn't have a choice and Johnson & Johnson were available, I would for sure get that one instead. And maybe later get Pfizer or Moderna when there's more of a supply.' "

Cohen said the new vaccine is not as effective against the South African covid variant.