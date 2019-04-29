Girl Accepted In All Eight Ivy Schools Starts SAT Club To Help Others

Here's a nice little feel-good story to brighten your day.

"An overachieving Brooklyn student is paying it forward. So after she was accepted at all eight Ivy League schools," John Berman said.

"Nicolette John wanted other students to aim just as high. She founded the S.A.T. Club, tutoring students who may not be able to afford private prep classes:

I know the challenge of not having the funds to pay for this myself. So having to self-study, i know what a struggle it is. Being able to help students, wherever they're coming from, is a great thing for me.

"Nicolette, who got into all eight Ivy League schools, wants to become a pediatrician," Berman said.

"She's incredible. Giving back to her fellow students, wants to be a pediatrician and got into all Ivy Leagues," Alysin Camerota said.