Carl Bernstein Notes How Mueller Built Protections Into Investigation

New Day featured a discussion with legendary journalist Carl Bernstein about yesterday's hearing.

"What have we learned and where do we go from here? Let's get the bottom line from Carl Bernstein, one of the legendary reporters who broke the Watergate scandal," Alysin Camerota said.

"You said there is a sense that there is a massive cover-up that's unraveling before our eyes. What gave you that sense?"

"I think there was both a specificity and a texture and context to Michael Cohen's testimony and pulling strands together from various investigations. we can now see the whole ball of yarn and how the strands get pulled," Bernstein said.

"We also see for the first time the fruits of Robert Mueller's investigatory decision-making to parcel out a lot of the investigation into the Southern District of New York, to U.S. attorneys, in the District of Columbia, in Virginia and there are ongoing investigations that will ensure all of the presidential cover-up in areas financial having to do with obstruction of justice, having to do with Russia, that there is now a mechanism in every jurisdiction to make sure the facts are investigated and run down to the bottom.

"So I think we now can see that the strategy of the special prosecutor to perpetuate his investigation no matter what happens in terms of who is the attorney general, is now beginning to show."