David Gregory: 'Robert Mueller's Testimony Is Much More Likely Now'

CNN's New Day team dug into the new Robert Mueller letter.

"Let's do something we haven't done yet. I want to read p. 108 and 109 to get a sense of what is in Robert Mueller's letter in the Washington Post: 'The summary letter didn't fully capture the context, nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions... There is public confusion which threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the department appointed the special counsel to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.' I would just note that the fact of the letter, Robert Mueller is making paper here. He's creating an official document of his concern, his split with William Barr," John Berman said.

"And I think it's easy to underplay and say, well, he outlined some of his concerns. No," David Gregory said.

"This is in effect, him screaming and saying, 'This is really wrong what you've done, Attorney General William Barr.' It has now muddied what were critical findings about what happened, what the conduct was, and what the dangers are, what could be for the future.

"What Mueller does in the report that's clear, if you read it is to say we knew from the get-go, we weren't going to charge him criminally because of the guidance and the guidelines in the Justice Department. So therefore, here's the behavior. This is for Congress and its role to make a decision about whether to proceed," Gregory concluded.