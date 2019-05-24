Trump Gives Barr Unprecedented Access To Intelligence In Fevered Hunt For His Accusers

Remember when people said they voted for Trump because they wanted to "shake things up" in Washington? Ha, ha! They gave a malicious toddler the keys to the family car and now we have a delusional wanna-be monarch at the wheel.

Now he's giving his own Roy Cohn access to the highly classified intelligence that was the impetus for the Mueller probe, in his never-ending quest to punish anyone who's mean to him. CNN's John Berman talks about it this morning:

"In an unprecedented move, the president has granted William Barr full authority to declassify sensitive intelligence and also ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr as Barr investigates the origins of the Mueller investigation. This happens as the president's closest allies are spreading lies about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. So all of these moves seem to suggest the speaker has unnerved the president. CNN's Lauren Fox live on Capitol Hill with the very latest," Berman said.

"Well, Congress is in recess at this moment, John, but one of the things we have seen over the last week is we have a lot of questions about how much they're going to be able to investigate the president once they return from this congressional recess," Fox said.

"There's still a lot of questions about when Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary committee and all of this comes as the president is ordering intelligence officials to cooperate with that probe into how the Mueller investigation started.

President Trump boosting attorney general William Barr's power, issuing a formal memorandum, ordering the heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies to declassify documents and promptly provide such assistance and information as the attorney general may request in connection with that review.

"It comes as Barr begins examining the origin. a Justice Department official telling the New York Times Barr asked Mr. Trump to issue the memo. The White House defending the measure, writing, 'The action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth.' President Trump's move concerning some in the intelligence community.

JAMES CLAPPER: I wonder what else is going to be declassified that risks jeopardizing sources and methods.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff accuses the president and attorney general of conspiring to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies. Trump once again, without proof, insists some former top intelligence officials committed treason."

'Should she lose, we'll have an insurance policy and we'll get this guy out of office.' That's what they said and that's what they meant. That's treason.

Trump stop shorts of actually accusing the House Democrats.

TRUMP: Without the 'treason' word, I guess. But that's what's happening now. They don't feel they can win the election, so they're trying to do the thousand stabs. Crazy Nancy. I'll tell you what, I've been watching her, and I have been watching her for a long period of time. She's not the same person. She's lost it.

PELOSI: The White House is just crying out for impeachment. That's why he flipped yesterday. I pray for the president of the United States.

This is one of the most unhinged things he's done yet. What are the odds he won't seek retribution against countries that shared their intelligence about his Russian connections with us? And Barr, His Roy Cohn, eggs him on. What a piece of crap that guy is.