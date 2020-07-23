2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

John Berman: Trump Thinks Passing Cognitive Test Should Win Him Admission Into MENSA

"What does it say about his emotional well-being that he thinks this is impressive?" the New Day host said.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

"What a good boy I am," Trump told the world yesterday.

TRUMP: They give you five names and you have to repeat them. That's okay. If you repeat them out of order, that's okay, but, you know, it's not as good, but then when you go back about 20 to 25 minutes later and they say, go back to that -- they don't tell you this. Go back to that question and repeat them. And can you do it? And you go, 'person, woman, man, camera, TV'. They say, that's amazing! How did you do that? I do it because I have like a good memory, because I'm cognitively there.

New Day's John Berman was dismissive.

"Fourscore and seven years ago, ask not what your country can do for you, person, woman, man, camera, TV. There are at least 18 different levels to this. Whatever it says about his cognitive ability, what does it say about his emotional well-being that he thinks this is impressive, like 'person, woman, man, camera, TV' should win him admission into MENSA, the Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Order of the Phoenix?

"Moreover, it doesn't mean what he thinks it is. This is a gating test to determine dementia, not an IQ test or S.A.T. test that he might have taken himself, or otherwise. Not to mention, he keeps on saying how recent this was. He seems to be talking about a test he took more than two years ago. So what does that say about his understanding of time, Alisyn Camerota? Riddle me this."

"I mean, there's a million questions. He also did recently go to Walter Reed Hospital, it was unscheduled and we still don't know why, and if it was having anything to do with cognition. I saw somebody on Twitter say it was mesmerizing watching President Trump repeat those five words over and over. And maybe he was trying to hypnotize Dr. Siegel. I don't know what was happening there. But that -- look, it's not what he thinks it means or he shouldn't be bragging about it. and why did they feel the need to give him that cognitive test?" Camerota said.

"Anyway, there's a million questions that it raises, but it is really interesting to watch him say it over and over."

"It was obsessive. He's obsessed with it now. I'm sure we'll hear more," Berman said.

