BREAKING: Administration Finalizing Booster Plan For September

The news is out. Americans who are already fully vaccinated can expect to start getting booster shots this fall:

"We do have some breaking news in the fight against covid. The Biden administration finalizing a booster plan for most Americans," Brianna Keilar said.

"Anyone who received the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine will be able to get a third dose of the same vaccine eight months after they have been fully vaccinated, and these shots could start rolling out next month after the vaccines are fully approved by the FDA. Health officials expect that a booster will also be needed for the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

"This is a major expansion, and it comes just a week after boosters were first recommended for people with weakened immune systems. An official announcement on the expansion could come this week, and it comes as the delta variant spreads new cases across the country leading to a crush of patients in hospitals, primarily among the unvaccinated. CNN's Jeff Zeleny is live at the White House this morning where this news emanated from, Jeff. What's going on?" John Berman said.

"The Biden administration is coalescing around the argument and the idea that most Americans will need booster shots. This is not going to come anytime soon in the coming days, so don't rush to your local pharmacy to get one, but they are reaching the idea that they believe that eight months after you received that first shot, most Americans should receive a booster shot, once it is fully authorized by the FDA."

The World Health Organization opposes the boosters without the rest of the world being fully vaccinated.

