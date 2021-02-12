Just Three Weeks In, Biden Secures Enough Vaccines For All Americans

Let's just revel in some good old-fashioned competence for a few moments. Here's President Joe Biden announcing that he and his team have now secured the purchase of enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire country.

"Two weeks ago I directed Jeff Zients, who's here with me, my COVID-19 Response Coordinator, to work with the Department of Health and Human Services to purchase more vaccines. Just this afternoon, we signed the final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines," Pres. Biden said. "We were also able to move up the delivery dates with an additional 200 million vaccines to the end of July, faster than we expected."

Are you slowly starting to remember what having a good human in the White House feels like?

He continued, "And in further good news, both companies agreed, and we're now contractually obligated, to expedite delivery of 100 million doses that were promised by the end of May. That's a month faster. That means lives will be saved.That means we're now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July."

Can you even stand it?

"It may not sound like the urgent progress we need. But let's be clear. When I took office just three weeks ago, this country did not have a plan, or enough vaccines, or enough people to vaccinate Americans. Any Americans, at any point at any time in 2021," he emphasized. "Within three weeks, round-the-clock work with so many people, people standing behind me and in front of me, we've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans. And now we're working to get those vaccines into the arms of millions of people," our president concluded.

Yes, it's maddening that there was no plan. Oh my god, the national primal scream at the senseless loss of nearly half a million souls, goddess only knows how many of them might have been prevented had we had someone with a soul and brain at the helm last year.

But for now...just for a moment...I feel like we are permitted to also breathe a sigh of relief and even feel some hope that we may claw our way out of this, yet.