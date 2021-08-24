Misc
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Immunocompromised Are Nearly Half COVID-19 Breakthrough Hospitalizations

An extra dose of the vaccine may help.
By The Conversation

Cancer and organ transplant patients, people with untreated HIV and people with other immunodeficiencies are at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection. burakkarademir/E+ via Getty Images

Jonathan Golob, University of Michigan

Green background with white text noting that 44% is the share of hospitalized breakthrough case patients in the US who are immunocompromised
CC BY-ND

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, 2021, respectively, that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

One reason for this recommendation is high hospitalization rates among immunocompromised people who are vaccinated. As of July 2021, nearly half of the vaccinated people hospitalized with breakthrough COVID-19 infections were immunocompromised – despite making up only 2.7% of the U.S. adult population. In comparison, the rate of breakthrough cases among vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised was less than 1%.

I am a physician scientist specializing in infections in immunocompromised patients. As someone who researches autoimmune disease and has worked on the COVID-19 vaccine trials, I agree that a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine can help protect those with weakened immune systems.

What does it mean to be immunocompromised?

People who are immunocompromised have weakened immune systems. This can result from certain diseases and their medical treatments, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, untreated HIV, organ transplant medications and some forms of kidney disease. The common thread is that the body’s defenses against infection are impaired.

Two parts of the immune system seem to be particularly important in protecting people from getting sick with COVID-19: T cells and B cells. B cells make antibodies that can bind to and inactivate viruses. T cells kill off virus-infected cells, prevent infection from further spreading and organize the body’s overall defense response. Different types of immunocompromising conditions and treatments can either kill or decrease the effectiveness of these key immune cells.

That can result in a hampered response to vaccines. As a result, people who are immunocompromised often need to follow different vaccination guidelines from people who are not immunocompromised to best protect themselves from infection. After a bone marrow or solid organ transplant, for instance, patients are routinely revaccinated against such infections as hepatitis B.

COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for the immunocompromised

Early on in the pandemic, researchers learned that immunocompromised people infected with COVID-19 tend to have particularly severe and long-lasting infections. This leads to prolonged viral shedding, meaning that the period during which these infected people release the virus as they breathe, talk and eat is much longer. Thus, they have a higher chance of transmitting the virus to others.

Long infections with poor immune responses are also ideal environments for the virus to evolve and adapt in ways that allow it to better infect people.

While immunocompromised people were not included in the initial COVID-19 vaccine trials to avoid putting them at risk, subsequent studies revealed that the authorized two-dose mRNA vaccine regimens do not stimulate as strong a defense against COVID-19 for immunocompromised people. In particular, organ transplant recipients seem to develop fewer COVID-19 antibodies after vaccination. That’s not surprising, given that the medicines used in transplantation intentionally hamper antibody development to prevent the immune system from rejecting the donated organs. But since then, pilot trials in organ transplant recipients have shown that an additional dose of vaccine can help boost immune response.

The best protection for everyone against COVID-19 is to have as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. In the interim, a third vaccine dose can safely and effectively decrease the likelihood of severe COVID-19 in immunocompromised people. And consistently wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status and whether or not you’re immunocompromised, can also significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.

[Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.]

The Conversation

Jonathan Golob, Assistant Professor of Infectious Disease, University of Michigan

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team