Tables Turn On Trump As Discovery In Lawsuit Demands His Medical Records

Pulitzer Prize board members just turned the tables on Donald Trump with discovery demands over the President's defamation lawsuit over Russia probe reporting awards. Trump launched the lawsuit against the board in 2022.

Trump has repeatedly claimed to be in excellent health, even though he's been pictured daily with bandages on his pasty hand for ages now. And there's the MRI that the 79-year-old president feigns ignorance over.

The Daily Beast reports:

Now, court documents filed for the Pulitzer Prize Board demand that Trump hand over all tax documents and all documents concerning his medical or psychological health. The Trump case claimed the Pulitzer board was “perpetuating the absurdly false and defamatory narrative contrived by the President’s political opponents: that he and his campaign somehow colluded with Vladimir Putin and the Russian government to gain advantage in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.” The Pulitzer judges have said the coverage “dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.” And, upon review, the board found that none of the reporting could be “discredited.” As part of the case, Trump demanded that the prizes for the New York Times and the Washington Post in 2018 be annulled. Pulitzer Prize board members have now filed counter documents in Okeechobee County, Florida. Law & Crime reports that the president has 30 days from Dec. 11 to respond to the request. They have jointly demanded all of Trump’s tax returns “from all jurisdictions, including all attachments, schedules, and worksheets” from 2015 to the newest available, documents pointing to “sufficient to show all sources of Your income,” in addition to documents from the same time frame that are “sufficient to show all of Your financial holdings.” They are also requesting his listed liabilities, as well as his health records and prescription medication history.

Trump's prescription history could be enlightening, too. And then there are his tax records, which he failed to publicly release.