Trump Rages On Twitter About 'Noble Prize', Demands Journalists Return Them

Donald Trump is not handling quarantine well. He is to be letting out his frustration and anger via his favorite megaphone - Twitter. He had a bunch of rants Sunday, but the one that got the most attention is when he attacked the "Noble Prize" and demanded that journalist-winners return them.

First of all, there is no such thing as a "Noble Prize". There is the Nobel Peace Prize, is an annual award given out in the following areas: Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine, and Literature. The award is given to those who have made contributions in the areas of peace between nations, reduction in armies or for promoting peace. So...no. Journalists do not generally get those.

What he probably meant was the Pulizter Prize, which is an award for writing in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and music. Sounds like that is what Trump meant, but he is too dumb to know the difference, since he neither reads anything or cares about peace.

Twitter jumped all over it:

Trump tried to delete them, but the internet never forgets:

Trump deleted his "Noble" tweets. (I thought it was ruled he couldn't do that since as President they're official government records?)

So here they are so they don't fade away into oblivion.

P.S. Dear Impeached President Trump, there are no NOBEL prizes for Journalism. pic.twitter.com/u1a71QmIYS — Michael Beck (@MikeTheMaineMan) April 26, 2020

We are accepting nominations. The only category is Russia. — The Noble Prize For Journalism (@thenobleprizes) April 26, 2020

This is what you all look like voting for a man who doesn’t know the difference between Nobel Prize or "Noble Prize." 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PFiEBHljMH — stayflyshoes (@stayflyshoes) April 26, 2020

In the last 48 hours Trump has gone from discussing disinfectant injections to cancelling White House daily briefings to rage tweeting about hambergers and Noble Prizes.

Maybe he ate the bleach? — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) April 26, 2020

It’s like Thursday ‘drink bleach’ Trump was named dumbest POTUS ever, and then Sunday ‘Noble Prize’ Trump was like, ‘hold my beer’ @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) April 26, 2020

I logged back in to see if things were as dumb as I remembered, and I saw Trump writing about the "Noble" prize for journalism and remembered this idiot has the nuclear codes. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 26, 2020

Trump is spending his wife’s birthday throwing a Twitter temper tantrum about having never won a Noble Prize because that is what normal people who are not narcissistic sociopaths do. 🤦🏼‍♀️



Well, joke’s on him. No one has ever won a Noble Prize because it’s called a NOBEL prize. — Meredith (@meralee727) April 26, 2020

At the risk of sounding overly ambitious, I want to win a Noble Prize. I am that woman. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) April 26, 2020

Guys, it is so painful to have a President* as dumb as this buffoon. Every day he goes "how much dumber can I be?" and then he tries to do it. Tomorrow will be worse. The next day even worse. Sad!

UPDATE: Trump deleted his Noble tweets and sent this pathetic tweet tonight:

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Sure, Donnie. Sure.