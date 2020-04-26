Politics
Trump Rages On Twitter About 'Noble Prize', Demands Journalists Return Them

Donald Trump unleashed on the "Fake News Lamestream Media" on Sunday in a totally bizarre rant, even by Trump standards
By Red Painter
Image from: Donkey Hotey

Donald Trump is not handling quarantine well. He is to be letting out his frustration and anger via his favorite megaphone - Twitter. He had a bunch of rants Sunday, but the one that got the most attention is when he attacked the "Noble Prize" and demanded that journalist-winners return them.

First of all, there is no such thing as a "Noble Prize". There is the Nobel Peace Prize, is an annual award given out in the following areas: Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine, and Literature. The award is given to those who have made contributions in the areas of peace between nations, reduction in armies or for promoting peace. So...no. Journalists do not generally get those.

What he probably meant was the Pulizter Prize, which is an award for writing in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and music. Sounds like that is what Trump meant, but he is too dumb to know the difference, since he neither reads anything or cares about peace.

Twitter jumped all over it:

Trump tried to delete them, but the internet never forgets:

Guys, it is so painful to have a President* as dumb as this buffoon. Every day he goes "how much dumber can I be?" and then he tries to do it. Tomorrow will be worse. The next day even worse. Sad!

UPDATE: Trump deleted his Noble tweets and sent this pathetic tweet tonight:

Sure, Donnie. Sure.

