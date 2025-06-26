Don The Con Is So Angry, He's Censoring Intel Briefings To Congress

Ha ha ha! You realize this is still about him needing that Nobel Prize, right? It's just not fair that a colored man got it! Via the Washington Post:

The White House plans to limit classified intelligence sharing with Congress after leaks to the press of an early assessment undermined President Donald Trump’s claim that U.S. airstrikes obliterated Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior Trump administration official said, setting the stage for a contentious classified briefing before senators Thursday.

And guess who won't be included? Tulsi Gabbard, who actually told the truth!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who testified in March that U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon, will be notably absent. “Ratcliffe will represent the intelligence community,” the senior Trump administration official said of Gabbard’s absence, speaking on the condition on anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. “The media is turning this into something it’s not.”

What is it not, senior Trump administration official?

The initial U.S. intelligence assessment, first reported by CNN, found that the airstrikes ordered by Trump against Iran’s nuclear facilities set back Tehran’s program by months but did not eliminate it. Trump and White House officials have since adamantly pushed back against the assessment and maintained that the B-2 bombers and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles fully destroyed the sites. Ratcliffe, however, released a statement Wednesday saying the airstrikes had “severely damaged” the nuclear program — previewing a refined White House posture that the administration might offer senators Thursday.

Like Ronald Reagan, he wants to stage-manage the production for the Nobel committee:

The Trump administration’s tour to convince lawmakers and Americans of the mission’s success will include a Thursday morning stop at the Pentagon, where Hegseth and unnamed “Military Representatives” will hold a “Major News Conference” to “fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots,” Trump announced on Truth Social on Wednesday. “These Patriots were very upset!” Trump said, without offering any evidence. The president erroneously said that pilots had endured “36 hours of dangerously flying through Enemy Territory” — conflating the length of the entire round trip, including over the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, with time over target — and lambasted media reports about the initial intelligence assessment.

Oh, the lengths this manbaby will go to to outstrip Obama, if only in his head. Pathetic.

The Pentagon and intelligence community say Trump's attack on Iran didn't destroy Iranian nuclear facilities.

The White House, to avoid a hissy-fit, ketchup-throwing tantrum from the Trump baby, says the Pentagon is wrong (!).

Welcome to the latest era of politically tainted intelligence. — Peter Gleick (@petergleick.bsky.social) 2025-06-25T00:25:07.343Z

Trump bombed Iran for the same reason he paved over the Rose Garden. His only motivations are grievance, jealousy, and hate. He hates Obama, He hates JFK. He knows he will never match their popularity, so like an infant throwing a tantrum, he seeks to destroy their legacies. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek.bsky.social) 2025-06-22T02:37:02.895Z