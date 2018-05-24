Twitter Taunts Trump Over Canceled North Korea Summit

Of COURSE we shouldn't hold a presidential-level summit with a tyrant to tortures and imprisons his own people. Human rights are what America should always endorse.

What we're all making fun of on Twitter is Trump's idiocy in producing commemorative coins and pre-ordering his Nobel Peace Prize before accomplishing anything.

And in the middle of all this Spygate stupidity, it's important to remember that Donald J. Trump fked a porn star while his wife was recovering from childbirth, then paid that porn star $130,000 hush money during the presidential campaign. I will never ever be distracted from those proven facts, as much as the so-called president tries to make us all forget.

H/T to our own Jamie for coming up with this brilliance:

While the news of the cancellation of the North Korea summit is upsetting, this new ad should make up for it. pic.twitter.com/ctlZqAdXay — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) May 24, 2018

Mr. Trump would like to announce that these coins are now redeemable for a free rail drink at any Trump casino. pic.twitter.com/2GTSkLhRmR — Anonymous Fed (@EvilBobJ) May 24, 2018

Don’t be mad Donald, we want to remind you that you’re still eligible for the Nobel Pees Prize !

Remember to send in your video ! pic.twitter.com/AiEsNSe5A7 — Jason Bourne (@TheOriginalWTH) May 24, 2018

Trump got no Nobel Prize but Kim got U.S. commemorative coin calling him Supreme Leader.



This is called #Winning — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) May 24, 2018

The noble Nobel pic.twitter.com/MatNPsqwDC — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) May 24, 2018