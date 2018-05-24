Twitter Taunts Trump Over Canceled North Korea Summit
Of COURSE we shouldn't hold a presidential-level summit with a tyrant to tortures and imprisons his own people. Human rights are what America should always endorse.
What we're all making fun of on Twitter is Trump's idiocy in producing commemorative coins and pre-ordering his Nobel Peace Prize before accomplishing anything.
And in the middle of all this Spygate stupidity, it's important to remember that Donald J. Trump fked a porn star while his wife was recovering from childbirth, then paid that porn star $130,000 hush money during the presidential campaign. I will never ever be distracted from those proven facts, as much as the so-called president tries to make us all forget.
H/T to our own Jamie for coming up with this brilliance:
