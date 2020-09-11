Politics
Trump Campaign Ad Misspells Nobel Peace Prize

Trump's team did a little victory lap, celebrating their 'Noble Peace Prize' [sic] nomination.
By Ed Scarce
Trump Campaign Ad Misspells Nobel Peace Prize
Image from: Trump campaign

A couple of years ago we found out that Trump's nomination was forged, twice. Well, in 2020 Trump gets his nomination from some nutcase in Norway and to celebrate the "achievement" they put out this.

So it goes.

Source: Daily Beast

It was embarrassing enough this week when President Donald Trump celebrated being put forward for the Nobel Peace Prize by a publicity-hungry anti-immigration crank from Norway. Now that cringe factor has been turbo-charged by an official Trump campaign ad on social media that managed to misspell Nobel as “Noble.” The unintentionally hilarious Facebook advert falsely claimed that the president “has achieved PEACE in the MIDDLE EAST,” and attached a graphic of a grinning Trump with the caption: “President Trump was nominated for the Noble Peace Prize.” The ad was confirmed as authentic by The Daily Beast. (Trump himself misspelled it in April in a tweet attacking journalists covering his Russia investigation.) Even if it was spelled correctly, the nomination is barely worth celebrating. As has been widely noted, anyone can be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and hundreds of people get put forward every year. Therefore, all it proved is that one crackpot member of the Norwegian parliament is simultaneously a fan of Trump and cheap publicity.

