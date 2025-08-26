What Is Up With Trump's Bruised Hands?

During Trump's off-the-wall press conference announcing executive orders illegally banning flag burning, and then meeting South Korea's president, his hand bruises were very noticeable.

His staffers try to cover it up with make-up, but it is still apparent to everyone.

Arian Baio writing for The Independent:

Sitting at the Resolute Desk, Trump appeared to be covering up the back of his right hand by placing his left hand on top of it while speaking with reporters. This past weekend, Trump was seen with a patch of makeup over his hand, seemingly covering a recurring bruise. But at various points in the press conference on Monday, reporters could see a flash of the extensive bruise across the back of his hand. It was again visible as Trump hosted his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, in the Oval Office. The black-and-blue patch is the latest bruising to make an appearance on the 79-year-old president’s hand. Over the last few months, Trump has been seen with a familiar-looking bruise in the same spot, and occasionally covers it with makeup.

Sure, too much hand shaking and aspirin, gotcha.

If Trump's hands are getting so badly bruised by shaking hands, how frail is his body? Is it his heart?

We can see a complete deterioration of his mind, as he goes on long, meandering rants while making up stories as if he's speaking to an elementary class.

Maybe the bronze dye he paints on his face is causing severe skin damage?

Either way, it's not good.