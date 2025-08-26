What Is Up With Trump's Bruised Hands?

Does he have a heart condition?
What Is Up With Trump's Bruised Hands?
Credit: Getty Images: Chip Somedevilla
By John AmatoAugust 26, 2025

During Trump's off-the-wall press conference announcing executive orders illegally banning flag burning, and then meeting South Korea's president, his hand bruises were very noticeable.

His staffers try to cover it up with make-up, but it is still apparent to everyone.

Arian Baio writing for The Independent:

Sitting at the Resolute Desk, Trump appeared to be covering up the back of his right hand by placing his left hand on top of it while speaking with reporters. This past weekend, Trump was seen with a patch of makeup over his hand, seemingly covering a recurring bruise.

But at various points in the press conference on Monday, reporters could see a flash of the extensive bruise across the back of his hand. It was again visible as Trump hosted his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, in the Oval Office.

The black-and-blue patch is the latest bruising to make an appearance on the 79-year-old president’s hand. Over the last few months, Trump has been seen with a familiar-looking bruise in the same spot, and occasionally covers it with makeup.

Sure, too much hand shaking and aspirin, gotcha.

If Trump's hands are getting so badly bruised by shaking hands, how frail is his body? Is it his heart?

We can see a complete deterioration of his mind, as he goes on long, meandering rants while making up stories as if he's speaking to an elementary class.

Maybe the bronze dye he paints on his face is causing severe skin damage?

Either way, it's not good.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon