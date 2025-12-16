Trump Vendetta With Venezuela Nearly Causes Mid-Air Crash

Donald Trump's obsession with attacking Venezuela and stealing its oil is having unintended consequences, as the latest air traffic disaster under his administration was barely avoided.

The New York Times reports

The pilot of a JetBlue flight reported on Friday that he narrowly avoided colliding with a U.S. military aircraft over the Caribbean after an Air Force refueling tanker passed in front of the commercial plane without broadcasting its position, according to air traffic control radio communications. “They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous,” the JetBlue pilot told an air traffic controller, after identifying the type of plane he had encountered. “We almost had a midair collision up here.” The radio transmissions detail the experience of JetBlue Flight 1112, bound for New York after leaving Curaçao, a small island in the southern Caribbean about 40 miles off the coast of Venezuela. Twenty minutes after takeoff, the aircraft suddenly leveled off midclimb, according to flight tracking data. On the radio, the JetBlue pilot said he was forced to stop the plane’s ascent to its cruising altitude to avoid a collision with the tanker.

SecDef Pete Hegseth has more to answer for as the military has been flying unidentifiable aircraft in the Caribbean since Trump is ramping up a war effort at the expense of the safety of US air travel.

Col. Manny Ortiz, a spokesman for the military’s Southern Command, said they were “aware of the recent reporting regarding U.S. military aircraft operations in the Caribbean and are currently reviewing the matter.” He added, “Safety remains a top priority, and we are working through the appropriate channels to assess the facts surrounding the situation.”

Trump and his Secretary of Defense do not give a shit about civilians in the area.

It's no surprise that with all the sweeping cuts made within the federal government by the Trump administration, safety in our airspace has become increasingly sparse.

Adding a military buildup for no legitimate reason isn't helping matters.

If a crash did or does take place, I imagine Hegseth would blame Venezuela in some fashion so they could start an actual war.