Trump Gold Phones Made In China

Hahahaha, assembling them in Florida does not count.
By John AmatoMay 14, 2026

Erick and Don Jr promised their cell phones were to be made in the US, and you believed it.

Hahahahaha.

CNN: "The Android-powered phone was first touted as being “Made in USA.” But that claim was quickly scrapped, and changed to “designed with American values in mind,” according to screenshots previously taken by CNN."

"The revised language came after industry analysts expressed skepticism about the phone’s American origins, noting that its specifications resembled a phone made by a Chinese manufacturer."

What fools.

Open thread.

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