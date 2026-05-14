Trump Gold Phones Made In China

Erick and Don Jr promised their cell phones were to be made in the US, and you believed it.

Hahahahaha.

CNN: "The Android-powered phone was first touted as being “Made in USA.” But that claim was quickly scrapped, and changed to “designed with American values in mind,” according to screenshots previously taken by CNN."

"The revised language came after industry analysts expressed skepticism about the phone’s American origins, noting that its specifications resembled a phone made by a Chinese manufacturer."

Lmao the community note on the Trump phone is epic 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/30awt9w2bq — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 14, 2026

What fools.

Open thread.