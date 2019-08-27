LOL: Tomi Lahren’s Line Of 'Patriotic' Yoga Pants Are Made In China

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren insists that her line of athletic wear stands for American values despite the fact that it is made in China.

Lahren recently introduced the line of clothing, which includes yoga pants that have room for packing a firearm. Patriot yoga pants, which feature a pocket for a small weapon instead of a holster, sell for $90.

According to The Daily Mail, the clothing line is made in China.

Lahren claims that purchasing her line is a way of “supporting your president, your country.”

“The young people they want something that says, I’m proud to be an American, I believe in freedom, I love the United States military,” Lahren says in a promotional video. “That’s what these patterns really represent.”