Donald Trump's Spiraling As His Poll Numbers Are Crashing

Trump's massively tanking in the polls b/c of his association with the apartheid-emerald-mined numbnuts, but also...he's an asshole who reminded anyone who'd somehow forgotten he gives Vladimir Putin reach-arounds on the regular.
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 28, 2025

Elon Musk is a weird, socially dick-ified, seemingly-high-AF-on-mothballs. lout. Worse yet, as was said about the Ed Norton character in The Italian Job, "completely unoriginal." None of his companies were his ideas. Seemingly every uncle joke or puked-up pronouncement is a bad cliche lifted from someone else who gargled it when it was already an end-result-of-food-poisoning banality for them (see Elon, chainsaw, President of Argentina).

Trump's massively tanking in the polls b/c of his association with the apartheid-emerald-mined numbnuts, but also...he's an asshole who reminded anyone who'd somehow forgotten he gives Vladimir Putin reach-arounds on the regular. With every program he cuts that he doesn't get, actual humans--many of whom voted for him--lose money, healthcare or food. Trust me, Trumpers may not have gotten it before, but when your stomach growls...

In this MUST SEE video, Cliff's Edge contributor, David Shuster, explains it all with the gravitas & humor he always brings. Probably why he won an Emmy for that anchoring thing. Check out his dual-takedowns of Musk & Trump!

Then help us keep up the fight vs the billionaire state and corporate media by empowering CE us to keep making videos. All that takes is your free subscription, here! Thanks!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon