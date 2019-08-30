Tomi Lahren's Admits That Her New 'Freedom' Clothing Line Is Not Made In America

A few days ago, news broke that Tomi Lahren's new Freedom Gun Toting MAGA Flag Athleisure line is in fact not made in the good old U. S. of A and is actually made in China.

I know, you are shocked.

Well, today Tomato Laryngitis finally admitted it.

Here is her tweet:

Like many American small business owners, Alexo aims to be Made in America. We are working towards that. A message from Alexo CEO Amy Robbins. pic.twitter.com/D09selTIpx — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 30, 2019

In it, she says:

“Like many American small business owners, Alexo aims to be Made in America. We are working towards that."

The CEO of Alexo Athletico, Amy Robbins, wrote:

“Due to the increased labor costs and heightened regulations many U.S.-based manufacturers face, we were left with little option but to manufacture overseas to start out. We're working diligently to bring our manufacturing back home to the U.S. and work with other hardworking companies that pride themselves on integrity and quality.”

Leprosy's clothing line is fled with flag and star patters on in the incredibly overpriced leggings, tops, shorts and jackets. Leprosy is a HUGE proponent of plastic surgery, bleach, lying, guns being holstered right above the crotch and Patriotism, so it is shocking that she would misrepresent ANYTHING.

Twitter had...thoughts.

Here's Tomi Lahren on her show two months ago talking about the importance of making products in America



Today she just admitted her American-flag themed yoga pants line called "FREEDOM" isn't made in America



pic.twitter.com/lGf0tQzu1Q — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 30, 2019

I know plenty of small business owners who make apparel here in the United States. Sure, they take more of a hit than if they were to be manufactured in Asia, but the tag "Made in the USA" means more to them than personal profit. Clearly, that isn't the case with @AlexoAthletica. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 30, 2019

Wait. No. There's no way that this jingoistic, MAGA, America First performance upon which Tomi Lahren has built her entire career can be just an act. I really thought her whole American-flag-on-everything getup really meant she supported American workers. I am shocked. https://t.co/YeaVnCXypD

— Austin Swafford ❤ (@Astros290) August 30, 2019

Andy has been ALL OVER THIS from the jump

Hey there -



Thank you for finally making yoga pants for patriots like me!



Where exactly in the United States are they made?



🇺🇸🇺🇸#AmericaFirst🇺🇸🇺🇸 — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 30, 2019

And his response after finding out the *truth* was classic - he recommended a REAL Made in America company that is touted by Meghan McCain:

Oh boy.



Guessing you saw that Tomi just admitted to making her clothing in China.



May I recommend you get someone from the @Rriveterbags company to replace her at your convention. @MeghanMcCain told me about them and their incredible patriotism. — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 30, 2019

Congrats, Tomato. You are truly the biggest grifter of the week!