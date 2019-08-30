Tomi Lahren's Admits That Her New 'Freedom' Clothing Line Is Not Made In America

A few days ago, news broke that Tomi Lahren's new Freedom Gun Toting MAGA Flag Athleisure line is in fact not made in the good old U. S. of A and is actually made in China.
I know, you are shocked.
Well, today Tomato Laryngitis finally admitted it.
Here is her tweet:
In it, she says:
“Like many American small business owners, Alexo aims to be Made in America. We are working towards that."
The CEO of Alexo Athletico, Amy Robbins, wrote:
“Due to the increased labor costs and heightened regulations many U.S.-based manufacturers face, we were left with little option but to manufacture overseas to start out. We're working diligently to bring our manufacturing back home to the U.S. and work with other hardworking companies that pride themselves on integrity and quality.”
Leprosy's clothing line is fled with flag and star patters on in the incredibly overpriced leggings, tops, shorts and jackets. Leprosy is a HUGE proponent of plastic surgery, bleach, lying, guns being holstered right above the crotch and Patriotism, so it is shocking that she would misrepresent ANYTHING.
Twitter had...thoughts.
Andy has been ALL OVER THIS from the jump
And his response after finding out the *truth* was classic - he recommended a REAL Made in America company that is touted by Meghan McCain:
Congrats, Tomato. You are truly the biggest grifter of the week!