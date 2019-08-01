Summer Donation Drive

Nobody Is Buying Tomi Lahren's Apology To Kamala Harris

Tomi Lahren, aka Treadmill Lobotomy, got smashed by conservative women for suggesting Kamala Harris "slept her way to the top." Her "sorry my words were inappropriate" apology isn't cutting it, either.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
[Above, October 2016: Tomi Lahren defends Trump after the Access Hollywood tape is released.]

Tomi Lahren, the former Glenn Beck associate now working for Fox News, is known for her over-the-top ugly attacks on liberals/Democrats and her never-ending defense of Trump.

Right before Wednesday's CNN Democratic Debate, she sunk to the lowest depths of political debate yet again by claiming Sen. Kamala Harris slept herself to the top in a nasty tweet.

tomis_kamala_tweets.jpg

This coming from the woman who was angry at her Republican brethren after the release of Trump's infamous taped admission of how he routinely sexually assaults women.

She defended Trump saying even though it "doesn't look good" but what do you expect from him? I guess all the women that are suing Trump over sexual assault and misconduct have a different view of Donald. I wonder how she would have felt if Trump had targeted her?

It wasn't until Fox News' Kat Timpf (who is not afraid to criticize Trump) scolded her on Twitter, that the dominoes began to fall against her.

Joan Walsh who wrote a great article about Kamala and Brown then tweeted this:

Then other Fox News personalities joined in

So this morning Tomi apologized.

Nobody is buying it. She should be suspended from Fox immediately.

But knowing her bosses and the cult of Trump, she'll probably get a raise.

