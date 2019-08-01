Nobody Is Buying Tomi Lahren's Apology To Kamala Harris

[Above, October 2016: Tomi Lahren defends Trump after the Access Hollywood tape is released.]

Tomi Lahren, the former Glenn Beck associate now working for Fox News, is known for her over-the-top ugly attacks on liberals/Democrats and her never-ending defense of Trump.

Right before Wednesday's CNN Democratic Debate, she sunk to the lowest depths of political debate yet again by claiming Sen. Kamala Harris slept herself to the top in a nasty tweet.

This coming from the woman who was angry at her Republican brethren after the release of Trump's infamous taped admission of how he routinely sexually assaults women.

She defended Trump saying even though it "doesn't look good" but what do you expect from him? I guess all the women that are suing Trump over sexual assault and misconduct have a different view of Donald. I wonder how she would have felt if Trump had targeted her?

It wasn't until Fox News' Kat Timpf (who is not afraid to criticize Trump) scolded her on Twitter, that the dominoes began to fall against her.

I am curious to know what you think bringing a woman’s personal/sexual life into this accomplishes. Men do that to us enough as it is. I’m honestly asking. https://t.co/MgO0yMrAHT — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 1, 2019

Joan Walsh who wrote a great article about Kamala and Brown then tweeted this:

You are filth. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 1, 2019

Then other Fox News personalities joined in

Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace? How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 1, 2019

If a male contributor had tweeted this they would probably be suspended with a trip to HR. Pretty disgusting, Tomi. Are clicks and retweets worth demeaning women? Would you do the same to a “conservative” female candidate? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 1, 2019

So this morning Tomi apologized.

I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Nobody is buying it. She should be suspended from Fox immediately.

But knowing her bosses and the cult of Trump, she'll probably get a raise.