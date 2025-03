You Might Notice a Trend: The first freedom denied; the chain being forged.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: Canada, dropping the gloves.

God's Spies: Capitalism in decay.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: House budget would increase costs and hardship for many while providing huge tax breaks for a wealthy few.

Finally, RIP to the great South African playwright, Athol Fugard.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.