Mean Girls Tomi And Kayleigh Moan About VP Harris' Forbes Cover

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh attacked Forbes magazine on Tuesday for putting Vice President Kamala Harris on the cover while snubbing Ivanka Trump.
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh attacked Forbes magazine on Tuesday for putting Vice President Kamala Harris on the cover while snubbing Ivanka Trump.During a panel segment on Fox News's Outnumbered program, McEnany noted that Forbes had recently coined the term Kamalanomics in a profile about the current vice president.

"Forbes has discovered a new philosophy, Kamalanomics, named after Kamala," McEnany complained, "and it's about propping up women small business owners."

"Interestingly though, we have someone who did just that," she continued. "Ivanka Trump did just that, securing $1.5 billion in relief from the private sector for small businesses, $10 billion to [community development financial institutions], which are banks that help minority and low-income communities."

McEnany added: "But I don't remember the term Ivankanomics."

Co-host Tomi Lahren also blasted the vice president.

"We expected her to do a lot more with this golden opportunity that she's been given," she opined. "I know how she operates. I know what kind of woman that she is."

"You mention the way they treat Republican women," Lahren said. "The way they treated Ivanka, the way that they treated Sarah Palin. I mean, they're propping her up, putting her on the cover of magazines. And when they put her on the cover of Vogue, she wasn't looking good enough for the woke crowd. They wanted her to be more stylish. At the end of the day, it's all about vanity."

McEnany suggested that Harris is plotting to become president by not taking a position on controversial issues.

"That's exactly what it is," McEnany observed. "I read a report about how she's trying to keep a low profile for that reason so she's not on the record on these issues, on the border. She can sneak on by and try to walk right into the Oval Office."

