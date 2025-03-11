Martin O'Malley: Why Are They Bringing Private Equity Into SSA?

Martin O'Malley is still out there sounding the alarm on what the DOGE bros are doing to Social Security.

"They're paying people in cash to leave. And we know that people that were retirement eligible, like so many of the people that keep the IT systems going so that those monthly benefit checks arrive every month, as they have for 90 years without interruption, they're being told if they're retirement eligible, like I said, 40% of them are, we will pay you until the end of the year if you get out now," O'Malley said.

"No need for knowledge transfer, no need to tell us what you understand about how the architecture of this place is put together. Leave now. I truly believe that they are trying to crater this agency, and that they are driving it to a total system collapse that is going to happen a lot sooner rather than later."

Nicolle Wallace showed a clip of Bernie Sanders warning about Social Security.

SANDERS: You want to hear something that is so horrible, given the fact that we are the richest country on earth, is that 30,000 Americans die every year waiting for an understaffed Social Security to approve disability benefits today. Can you imagine somebody old there on disability? They can't get the benefits. They die earlier than they should. If these cuts go through, the number of people who die will go up very significantly. That is not what this country is about and we're not going to allow that to happen.

"I believe they're trying to break it so that they can then turn the public against it and say, look, it didn't work. And then that allows them to then privatize it and liquidate it. There were reports in Bloomberg News that in addition to the 20 year old bros from DOGE that are up there rummaging through the personal data and messing with the fragile system, that they've sent people in equity finance up to Social Security. In other words, the very sort of people that pick over the wreckage of a company after they drive it into the ground and figure out how they can sell off pieces of it," O'Malley said.

"This is not a group of people that want to make Social Security work better. In fact, by the end of the Biden administration, we had gotten every service delivery metric moving in a better direction."

He said the House Republicans were already cutting social security's staffing down to 50 year lows, and that was before the DOGE bros even had driver's licenses. And now they want to cut it by another 50%."

When was the last time you called or wrote your representatives to demand they save Social Security? Time to do it again, and keep doing it. If you can't get through, leave a voicemail. If you can't leave a voicemail, send an email.

(202) 224-3121