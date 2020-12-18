Nicolle Wallace Has Had Enough Of Snakes - Like Marco Rubio

Like Samuel L. Jackson in Snakes on a Plane, she has had it with these snakes (Republicans) and their fake shows of piety when they've just spent the last four year enabling Donald Trump to say and do whatever popped into his Twitter-addled brain, no matter how divisive or damaging to the country. They just didn't give a (*bleep*).

Source: The Wrap

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace scoffed after Sen. Marco Rubio complained about inappropriate language from government officials, using past quotes from President Donald Trump to make her point. “Are we really talking about the f-word in any context other than the f–ing people who stood by Trump as he boasted about ‘grabbing women in the pu–y’, smeared ‘sh–hole countries’ called black NFL players ‘sons of bit–es’ and assaulted our democracy while ignoring Covid?” she tweeted Wednesday night. (Censoring courtesy of TheWrap; Wallace spelled it all out.) Earlier Wednesday, Rubio tweeted, “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers.”

Karen Tumulty of the Washington Post feels that Rubio just needs a cold compress and a fainting couch.

Could someone please find Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) a cold compress and a place where he might lie down for a few minutes? The senator, whom you might recall from the time he implied during a presidential campaign that Donald Trump has a small penis, is feeling distressed by something in the latest issue of Glamour magazine, a publication I would not have expected to be on his regular reading list. Way down in an interview with Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, the Joe Biden campaign manager who has been tapped to be White House deputy chief of staff, there is a quote in which she refers to Republicans as “f----rs” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as “terrible.”

Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?



Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

