Marco Rubio Hates Being Called A 'F*cker'

I'm sure at this point you've heard that President-elect Joe Biden's incoming Deputy Chief of Staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon referred to Republicans on Capitol Hill as "fuckers." Big whoop, right?

Well, apparently, it's a very big whoop. Commence the pearl-clutching on the right, particularly by those who remained suspiciously silent as Trump bragged about grabbing women by the p*ssy, insulted other nations by calling them "Sh*thole countries," not to mention calling reporters, politicians, and members of their families "Idiots" to their faces. That's, of course, before we get to the number of 9/11s that happen daily now, thanks to Trump's negligence and grift, and the crimes against humanity occurring on the border and in ICE camps, and American soldiers with Russian bounties on their heads in Afghanistan that he is totally cool with.

Case in point: Senator from the great state of Floriduh, Marco Rubio.

Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?



Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

Well, the stars of the Twitterverse quickly gathered to put him in his place, beginning (and ending, in my opinion) with Nicolle Wallace.

Are we really talking about the f word in any context other than the f-ing people who stood by Trump as he boasted about “grabbing women in the pussy”, smeared “shit hole countries” called black NFL players “sons of bitches” and assaulted our democracy while ignoring covid? — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) December 17, 2020

But honestly, there were so many stellar knock-out punches, it was hard to limit them to even these next few.

I am constantly bewildered by people offended by the f word and the c word but still comfortable with blatant Nazism — lumos kiwi🇳🇿🐝 (@HayleyHoppe3) December 17, 2020

Oh for Gods sake. 300,000 are dead & you’re tweeting about swear words? Get your priorities straight! I know you like Bible verses. Remember this one? “Do not stand idly by while your neighbors blood is shed” Lev 19:16 — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) December 17, 2020

Well, there is the small matter of you very much being a fucker.



A spineless, obsequious, sycophantic, gutless little fucker.



Sooo, ya know, accurate. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 17, 2020

i still have this for sale to li'l marco if he wants pic.twitter.com/LhROtu4KtG — terryZ (@zeszut) December 17, 2020

It was locker room talk — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) December 17, 2020

This must have wounded Rubio, since his next tweet seemed to be an attempt to remind people how very godly and Christ-like he was.

Blessed be the LORD God, the God of Israel,who alone does wonderful deeds. Blessed be his glorious name forever;may he fill all the earth with his glory.



Psalms 72:18-19 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

That didn't go well, either.

Thou shall release the children who are being sexually assaulted and the women who are given unwanted hysterectomies EN MASSE in RUBIO OWNED ICE PRISONS



Crimes Against Humanity 1:20:21 — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) December 17, 2020

Nothing, though, and I mean nothing, beats what my one of C&L colleagues said when we learned Jen O'Malley Dillon was being pressured to apologize. Of course, O'Malley Dillon shouldn't apologize, but this C&L-er hoped that if she does, she says, "I'm sorry I called those Nazis 'fuckers.'"

UPDATE: (Karoli) O'Malley Dillon did apologize, sort of. She admitted she probably could have thought of a better word. I think she could have too. "Ratfuckers", for example. "Murdering fuckers" could be another.