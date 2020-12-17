Marco Rubio Hates Being Called A 'F*cker'

I'm sure at this point you've heard that President-elect Joe Biden's incoming Deputy Chief of Staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon referred to Republicans on Capitol Hill as "fuckers." Big whoop, right?
Well, apparently, it's a very big whoop. Commence the pearl-clutching on the right, particularly by those who remained suspiciously silent as Trump bragged about grabbing women by the p*ssy, insulted other nations by calling them "Sh*thole countries," not to mention calling reporters, politicians, and members of their families "Idiots" to their faces. That's, of course, before we get to the number of 9/11s that happen daily now, thanks to Trump's negligence and grift, and the crimes against humanity occurring on the border and in ICE camps, and American soldiers with Russian bounties on their heads in Afghanistan that he is totally cool with.
Case in point: Senator from the great state of Floriduh, Marco Rubio.
Well, the stars of the Twitterverse quickly gathered to put him in his place, beginning (and ending, in my opinion) with Nicolle Wallace.
But honestly, there were so many stellar knock-out punches, it was hard to limit them to even these next few.
This must have wounded Rubio, since his next tweet seemed to be an attempt to remind people how very godly and Christ-like he was.
That didn't go well, either.
Nothing, though, and I mean nothing, beats what my one of C&L colleagues said when we learned Jen O'Malley Dillon was being pressured to apologize. Of course, O'Malley Dillon shouldn't apologize, but this C&L-er hoped that if she does, she says, "I'm sorry I called those Nazis 'fuckers.'"
UPDATE: (Karoli) O'Malley Dillon did apologize, sort of. She admitted she probably could have thought of a better word. I think she could have too. "Ratfuckers", for example. "Murdering fuckers" could be another.