Brianna Keilar Traces Faux Outrage Over Biden's Aide's 'F*ckers Comment To Misogyny

Brianna Keilar is not here for your f*cking sexism, Douchebro Republicans.
She wrapped up her show by delineating the disgust for, and contempt with which the GOP holds women. Just Democratic women, to be clear. It's been on rampant display in the last few
weeks decades, but in particular, Keilar began with the juvenile, cartoonish eyelash fluttering by Marco Rubio at Jen O'Malley Dillon's use of the word "f*ckers" to describe Republicans on Capitol Hill. You know, the same Rubio who made fun of Trump's alleged penis size during a presidential debate.
She went after Kayleigh McEnany, who was "sickened" by O'Malley Dillon's comments, yet McEnany's own colleague posted a picture of President-elect Biden with a poop emoji on his head and she stayed silent. Keilar noted that McEnany was perfectly fine supporting her male president, who uses a fair number of sentence enhancers to describe colleagues and people around him.
Keilar piled on by playing eight clips of that lost, bygone era of four whole years ago, when both McEnany and Rubio actually expressed revulsion for Trump and his tactics, vulgar language included. Then, she teased out the REAL rot of the GOP, which reaches all the way down to the base of the pillars upon which the entire Republican party teeters. Misogyny.
{clip plays}
Now, the message here from the GOP is clear. Boys will be boys, but women better not drop an F-bomb.
Mind you, it was just fine when former GOP senator Martha McSally dropped the F-bomb when urging her conference to get Trump's Zombie Healthcare plan done in Congress, wasn't it? Do you remember Democrats pulling out the fainting couch or calling for smelling salts, let alone an apology for bad language, let alone blowback from her fellow Republicans? Of course not. Classic case of "It's Okay If You're A Republican."