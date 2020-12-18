Brianna Keilar Traces Faux Outrage Over Biden's Aide's 'F*ckers Comment To Misogyny

Brianna Keilar is not here for your f*cking sexism, Douchebro Republicans.

She wrapped up her show by delineating the disgust for, and contempt with which the GOP holds women. Just Democratic women, to be clear. It's been on rampant display in the last few weeks decades, but in particular, Keilar began with the juvenile, cartoonish eyelash fluttering by Marco Rubio at Jen O'Malley Dillon's use of the word "f*ckers" to describe Republicans on Capitol Hill. You know, the same Rubio who made fun of Trump's alleged penis size during a presidential debate.

She went after Kayleigh McEnany, who was "sickened" by O'Malley Dillon's comments, yet McEnany's own colleague posted a picture of President-elect Biden with a poop emoji on his head and she stayed silent. Keilar noted that McEnany was perfectly fine supporting her male president, who uses a fair number of sentence enhancers to describe colleagues and people around him.

KEILAR: The recording of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women and grabbing them by the P-word that nearly derailed his candidacy in 2016, it doesn't stop him from spending his presidency name-calling and cursing prolifically in private and public. Some of the words that he has enjoyed using: haters, losers, dummies, bastards, stupid, weak, pathetic, slobs, morons, crazy, very dumb, sons of bitches, dope, assholes, bullshit, dummies, phony, dope, sleazebag, flunky, psycho, and then this one that should really offend McEnany and Rubio by the standard they set for this Biden aide: -- quote -- "Every time I speak of the haters and losers, I do so with great love and affection. They cannot help the fact that they were born f*cked up!"

Keilar piled on by playing eight clips of that lost, bygone era of four whole years ago, when both McEnany and Rubio actually expressed revulsion for Trump and his tactics, vulgar language included. Then, she teased out the REAL rot of the GOP, which reaches all the way down to the base of the pillars upon which the entire Republican party teeters. Misogyny.

KEILAR: But perhaps one of the most hypocritical things about Republicans' faux outrage over biden's campaign manager for cursing about them is that it fits a pattern of holding female Democrats to a standard that they don't hold the president to. Just look at who else they've excoriated for cursing, or using insults. Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, the President-elect's pick for Budget Director, Neera Tanden, whose confirmation is up in the air over "her combative and insulting comments about many members of the Senate," according to Republican senator, John Cornyn, who, it's worth noting, ran an ad against his recent opponent, a former helicopter pilot who had been shot down by the Taliban during one of her three deployments to Afghanistan, for cursing.

{clip plays}

Now, the message here from the GOP is clear. Boys will be boys, but women better not drop an F-bomb.

Mind you, it was just fine when former GOP senator Martha McSally dropped the F-bomb when urging her conference to get Trump's Zombie Healthcare plan done in Congress, wasn't it? Do you remember Democrats pulling out the fainting couch or calling for smelling salts, let alone an apology for bad language, let alone blowback from her fellow Republicans? Of course not. Classic case of "It's Okay If You're A Republican."