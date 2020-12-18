Damning Supercut Of GOP Pushing Deadly Herd Immunity Speaks Louder Than Their Lies

Because Republicanism has become synonymous with dishonesty, a large part of political news coverage must now be devoted to simply debunking the lies they tell. This public service is performed more than ably by Brianna Keilar on a regular basis. Never so thoroughly, though, as on Thursday, when she spent nine full minutes on a supercut of the GOP lying about herd immunity: first denying that they ever advocated it as an approach to COVID-19, then a parade of clips wherein they did just that.
We learned a former top appointee of the president's urged health officials to make it so, according to emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee. Paul Alexander, former senior adviser at Health and Human Services department said in July that Americans, quote, "Must go on with life." He said this: "So the bottom line, if it is more infectious now, the issue is who cares. If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares, as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderly and nursing homes, we must go on with life. Who cares if we test more and get more positive tests."
In another email, he writes there's no other way, we need to establish herd. And it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD. And he pushed his caps locks button to make the point. So adamant was he that herd immunity was the only way to address the virus.
Keilar went on to explain that HHS insists it isn't the department's official policy, (Paul Alexander couldn't be bothered to respond to CNN's requests for comment,) but it sure seems to be the Trump administration's policy, no matter what Kayleigh McEnFuckinLiar says at her propagandapaloozas.
In September, the press secretary said this:
No, Kayleigh, just the White House DOCTOR, Scott Atlas. He, also denies pushing herd immunity, saying such accusations were a "disgusting lie," but Keilar goes on to play quite a few clips of him pushing that very approach. She prefaced the clips by saying, "It may be disgusting, but it is not a lie. It's the truth. Here's tape of Dr. Atlas pushing herd immunity."
***
When younger, healthier people get the disease, they don't have a problem with the disease. I'm not sure why that's so difficult for everyone to acknowledge. These people getting the infection is not really a problem and in fact, as we said months ago, when you isolate everyone, including the healthy people, you're prolonging the problem because you're preventing population immunity. Low risk groups getting the infection is not a problem.
Then Keilar played tape of Donald Trump advocating herd immunity. Then Tucker Carlson. Then Laura Ingram. Then three of her guests.
Then, though, Keilar discussed the "right-wing's darling," Sweden's Prime Minister, who had adopted herd immunity approach to the pandemic for his nation, and is now very, very sorry.
But Fox championed Sweden as the example to follow and viewers listened and they're doing this again right now, telling people to get together for the holidays.
[clip]
INGRAHAM: Of course act cautiously. But Christmas is meant to be spend with family, not isolated in lockdown. Joining me now, Dr. Scott Atlas.
Yes. THAT Scott Atlas.