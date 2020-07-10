Politics
Kayleigh McEnany Claims Trump Has 'Absolute Immunity' Right After SCOTUS Rules He Doesn't

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said that President Donald Trump continues to believe that he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution despite a Supreme Court ruling that said otherwise.
At a White House briefing, McEnany argued that a high court ruling which gives prosecutors the right to subpoena Trump’s financial records is actually a “win for the president.”

“The president was making general point about deference and on the principal of absolute immunity,” she explained. “He believes there should have been more deference [to him by the court].”

“On the ruling today, the Supreme Court is rejecting this assertion from the president that he is immune to investigation while in office,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted. “Does he agree that he is not immune?”

“He still maintains his initial position,” McEnany replied. “He takes issue with the point that with the majority made on absolute immunity but, nevertheless, I would underscore the victory here.”

“If the president still believes he has absolute immunity, it makes it sound as though he thinks he’s above the law while he is president of the United States, at least,” another reporter pointed out.

“It’s almost as if folks don’t understand a legal term,” the press secretary complained. “Absolute immunity is a legal term of art.”

