'TRASH': Supporters Rip Trump After He Attacks Kayleigh McEnany

Donald Trump took to his struggling Truth Social platform to throw his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany under the bus in a misspelled post. Many conservatives were shocked by Trump's rhetoric, but they must not have been paying attention the last few years. To Trump, loyalty is a one-way street.
"Kayleigh "Milktoast" McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump wrote. "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"
Republicans were not happy.
Bradley Stein from the Daily Caller and Newsmax called it a "scumbag move."
So, this is the line that Trump shouldn't have crossed, and not all the others. Interesting. And it's *milquetoast, not "milktoast," for fuck's sake.