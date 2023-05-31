'TRASH': Supporters Rip Trump After He Attacks Kayleigh McEnany

Donald Trump took to his struggling Truth Social platform to throw his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany under the bus in a misspelled post. Many conservatives were shocked by Trump's rhetoric, but they must not have been paying attention the last few years. To Trump, loyalty is a one-way street.

"Kayleigh "Milktoast" McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump wrote. "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"

Republicans were not happy.

Kayleigh is the kindest person and was the best press secretary to ever step foot in the White House. There is ZERO excuse for degrading or belittling her to this degree over a few points. I am upset, and at a loss for words. This erratic behavior is concerning. pic.twitter.com/nmksKn28Z8 — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 31, 2023

I’m out. 👋 — J P (@parodyofparodee) May 31, 2023

I am tired of his name calling....I am just over all this — Cavaliers (@prioleaustreet) May 31, 2023

He’s completely unhinged. @kayleighmcenany was one of the best people to serve in his administration. He’s losing control, lashing out at anyone and everyone who does not tow his line. Sad. https://t.co/XVMbxeZe6p — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦&🇹🇼 (@marcthiessen) May 31, 2023

TRASH. Kayleigh was one of THE greatest talents in the trump admin. He knows it, we know it, and conservative leaning suburban female voters know it. https://t.co/hLy2k0Kqu0 — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) May 31, 2023

Bradley Stein from the Daily Caller and Newsmax called it a "scumbag move."

This is perhaps Trump’s lowest moment. Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump during some of the most trying moments of his presidency while enduring endless personal attacks from the media. Turning on her is a scumbag move. https://t.co/pIpNkksbSo — Bradley Stein (@_BradleyStein_) May 31, 2023

So, this is the line that Trump shouldn't have crossed, and not all the others. Interesting. And it's *milquetoast, not "milktoast," for fuck's sake.