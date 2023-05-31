'TRASH': Supporters Rip Trump After He Attacks Kayleigh McEnany

So, this is the line that shouldn't be crossed with Trump supporters. Interesting.
'TRASH': Supporters Rip Trump After He Attacks Kayleigh McEnany
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardMay 31, 2023

Donald Trump took to his struggling Truth Social platform to throw his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany under the bus in a misspelled post. Many conservatives were shocked by Trump's rhetoric, but they must not have been paying attention the last few years. To Trump, loyalty is a one-way street.

"Kayleigh "Milktoast" McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump wrote. "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"

Republicans were not happy.

Bradley Stein from the Daily Caller and Newsmax called it a "scumbag move."

So, this is the line that Trump shouldn't have crossed, and not all the others. Interesting. And it's *milquetoast, not "milktoast," for fuck's sake.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon