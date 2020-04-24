Politics
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Gaslights To Excuse Trump's Lysol Lunacy

It was just sarcasm, don't ya know.
By Karoli Kuns
4 hours ago by Heather
Here is our taxpayer-funded Press Secretary to the President of the United States wishing away Donald Trump's ridiculous comments about disinfectant and sunlight.

Instead of acknowledging that no one should consider disinfectant injections or strange exposure of their insides to UV light, McEnany instead issued a statement.

"President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” McEnany said.

Adding a special tone to her gaslight, she added, “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines."

Leave it to Donald Trump to be an idiot.

